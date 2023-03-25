ADVERTISEMENT

AIMIM comes out in support of Rahul Gandhi, but accused it of remaining silent when other leaders were attacked

March 25, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) came out in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was recently disqualified from the Lok Sabha membership. AIMIM member of Parliament Imtiaz Jaleel tweeted his disapproval of Gandhi’s swift disqualification and stated that the development was not good for democracy.

Mr Jaleel went on to accuse the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in sculduggery. He also questioned the legal basis of the Surat court judgment convicted Mr Gandhi.

Mr Jaleel criticized the BJP’s handling of the job crisis and stated that they were unable to deal with the pressing issue. He underscored that the opposition wanted a discussion on the Adani Hindenburg saga as well on the Sino-India border issue.

However, he accused the Congress of being silent in cases of attacks on other leaders. He stated that it was for the Congress to decide weather it wished to continue its “arrogance” or cooperate with other parties.

Mr Jaleel also pointed to the the case of former Lakshwadeep MP, PP Faizal, whose conviction was suspended but was yet to be reinstated to Parliament.

He alleged that some BJP MPs and legislators had uttered horrible things about Muslims than what Rahul Gandhi said about Modi. “They have called for keeping weapons, economic boycotts, goli maaro, etc,” he tweeted.

