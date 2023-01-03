ADVERTISEMENT

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi takes a dig at “heaven for minorities” remark

January 03, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The AIMIM chief also pointed out that Buddhists and Shia Muslims of Ladakh are on the streets demanding full Statehood. 

The Hindu Bureau

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on January 3 took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership for their reported comments about India being “heaven for minorities”. 

Taking to Twitter, the Hyderabad Parliamentarian said that Jain places of worship were being “targeted”, Christians were being attacked since Christmas, youth from the Sikh community were being targeted in Uttar Pradesh and thousands of Muslims were rendered homeless in the State of Assam. He also said several people from this community would become homeless in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. 

The AIMIM chief also pointed out that Buddhists and Shia Muslims of Ladakh are on the streets demanding full Statehood. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a separate development, members of the Jain community met Mr. Owaisi on Tuesday at the AIMIM party headquarters in Darussalaam and thanked him for supporting their opposition to turning Jain place of worship, Sammed Sikharji in Jharkhand, into a religious tourist destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US