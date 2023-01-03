HamberMenu
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi takes a dig at “heaven for minorities” remark

The AIMIM chief also pointed out that Buddhists and Shia Muslims of Ladakh are on the streets demanding full Statehood. 

January 03, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. File

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on January 3 took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership for their reported comments about India being “heaven for minorities”. 

Taking to Twitter, the Hyderabad Parliamentarian said that Jain places of worship were being “targeted”, Christians were being attacked since Christmas, youth from the Sikh community were being targeted in Uttar Pradesh and thousands of Muslims were rendered homeless in the State of Assam. He also said several people from this community would become homeless in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. 

The AIMIM chief also pointed out that Buddhists and Shia Muslims of Ladakh are on the streets demanding full Statehood. 

In a separate development, members of the Jain community met Mr. Owaisi on Tuesday at the AIMIM party headquarters in Darussalaam and thanked him for supporting their opposition to turning Jain place of worship, Sammed Sikharji in Jharkhand, into a religious tourist destination.

