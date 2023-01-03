AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi takes a dig at “heaven for minorities” remark

January 03, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on January 3 took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership for their reported comments about India being “heaven for minorities”.

Taking to Twitter, the Hyderabad Parliamentarian said that Jain places of worship were being “targeted”, Christians were being attacked since Christmas, youth from the Sikh community were being targeted in Uttar Pradesh and thousands of Muslims were rendered homeless in the State of Assam. He also said several people from this community would become homeless in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

भारत अल्पसंख्यकों के लिए स्वर्ग है-भाजपाई:

-जैन समाज के पूजा स्थलों को निशाना बनाया गया

-क्रिसमस से लगातार ईसाइयों पर हमले

-लद्दाख के बौद्ध व शिया पूर्ण राज्य के लिए सड़क पर

-यूपी में सिख युवक पर हमला

-हज़ारों मुसलमान असम में बेघर कर दिये गए और अब हल्द्वानी में बेघर होने वाले हैं — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 3, 2023

The AIMIM chief also pointed out that Buddhists and Shia Muslims of Ladakh are on the streets demanding full Statehood.

In a separate development, members of the Jain community met Mr. Owaisi on Tuesday at the AIMIM party headquarters in Darussalaam and thanked him for supporting their opposition to turning Jain place of worship, Sammed Sikharji in Jharkhand, into a religious tourist destination.