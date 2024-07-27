AIMIM cautions govt. against painting State finances in bad light

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has cautioned the Congress government against blaming the BRS regime for everything as the latter too would be held responsible for omissions and commissions in governance, though the party would not jump the gun immediately and wanted to give some more time to it.

Participating in the General Discussion on the Annual Financial Statement (budget) for 2024-25 in the Assembly on Saturday, AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi said that the estimates were unrealistic in many aspects, particularly on revenue receipts, as the government appeared to have inflated the tax devolution and grants from the Centre and on auction/sale of government lands and plots.

The Union Budget had already indicated that there would not be any showering of funds from the Centre, but the State Government had prepared its estimates hoping for sizable funds. There was no consistency in any of the figures mentioned in the Budget documents, Budget speech of the Finance Minister and the Socio-Economic Outlook, he said.

Stating that the MIM would not hesitate in complimenting the good work and criticising the failures of this government as it did with the previous government, Mr. Owaisi said the government had also inflated the figures of total debt by clubbing loans taken by the corporations beyond the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act purview and there was need to table a revised fiscal statement as per the FRBM Act and Rules.

He sought to know how the State Gross Domestic Product and Per Capita Income had gone up from 2013-14 to 2023-24 if the State’s finances were so badly run and mismanaged by the previous government. “Don’t target the previous government just for temporary political gains as it will affect the State’s economy adversely by hurting the investor sentiment and portraying the State’s finances in bad light than what they actually are,” he suggested.

Faulting the government for not mentioning even its achievement of attracting ₹40,232 crore investments in Davos by breaking all previous records, Mr. Owaisi said the practice of painting the State’s finances in bad shape regularly would keep away investors from the State. He stated that there were no matching allocations for several schemes.

Mr. Owaisi also criticised the previous BRS government for failing on several fronts in its 10-year rule.