ADVERTISEMENT

AIMIM candidate, independent file nomination for Hyd-RR-MBNR LAC poll

February 23, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

21 nominations filed for election to teachers constituency  

Rajeev M 6028

Election to the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar local authorities constituency (LAC) of the Legislative Council appears to be turning out to be a formality as only two nominations were filed on Thursday, the last day.

Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen candidate Mirza Rehmat Baig, who is supported by the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti, filed three sets of nominations and an independent candidate Mohd. Rahim Khan filed one set of nomination on the final day. The nominations were received by returning officer Priyanka Ala.

The election to the Mahabubnagar-Hyderabad-Rangareddy teachers constituency, however, witnessed several nominations with 21 candidates submitting their papers to the returning officer on the last day. The nominations would be scrutinised on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US