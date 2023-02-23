HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIMIM candidate, independent file nomination for Hyd-RR-MBNR LAC poll

21 nominations filed for election to teachers constituency  

February 23, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rajeev M 6028

Election to the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar local authorities constituency (LAC) of the Legislative Council appears to be turning out to be a formality as only two nominations were filed on Thursday, the last day.

Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen candidate Mirza Rehmat Baig, who is supported by the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti, filed three sets of nominations and an independent candidate Mohd. Rahim Khan filed one set of nomination on the final day. The nominations were received by returning officer Priyanka Ala.

The election to the Mahabubnagar-Hyderabad-Rangareddy teachers constituency, however, witnessed several nominations with 21 candidates submitting their papers to the returning officer on the last day. The nominations would be scrutinised on Friday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.