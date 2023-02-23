AIMIM candidate, independent file nomination for Hyd-RR-MBNR LAC poll

February 23, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Election to the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar local authorities constituency (LAC) of the Legislative Council appears to be turning out to be a formality as only two nominations were filed on Thursday, the last day.

Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen candidate Mirza Rehmat Baig, who is supported by the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti, filed three sets of nominations and an independent candidate Mohd. Rahim Khan filed one set of nomination on the final day. The nominations were received by returning officer Priyanka Ala.

The election to the Mahabubnagar-Hyderabad-Rangareddy teachers constituency, however, witnessed several nominations with 21 candidates submitting their papers to the returning officer on the last day. The nominations would be scrutinised on Friday.