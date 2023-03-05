HamberMenu
AIMIM announces three candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

March 05, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Days after its first ever national convention in Mumbai, where the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) resolved to expand across the country, the party released its first list of three candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls.

MIM fielded Lateefkhan Amirkhan Pathan from Belgavi North - II constituency, Allahbaksh Bijapur from Basavana Bhagewadi constituency, and Durgappa Kashappa Bijawad from Hubli-Dharwad East constituency.

According to the party, Mr. Bijawad served two terms as a corporator at Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, but not on an AIMIM ticket, and was president of the standing committee. Mr. Pathan too, was a corporator and general secretary of the party. Mr. Bijapur is the district president of the party.

