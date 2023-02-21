ADVERTISEMENT

AIMIM announces MLC candidate

February 21, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - hyderabad

Syed Mohammed

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen on Tuesday announced Mirza Rahmat Baig as its candidate for the upcoming Member of Legislative Council polls.

Taking to Twitter, Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday announced Mr Baig’s candidature, even as he expressed his gratitude to former and outgoing three-time MLC Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri.

Mr Baig is the AIMIM’s Rajender Nagar constituency in-charge and was the party’s candidate from the same constituency in the previous Assembly elections. He will contest the MLC polls from the local authorities constituency.

In another tweet, Mr Owaisi thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for supporting the AIMIM’s candidate and stated that people of the State and country would “bless CM sahab for his inclusive & visionary leadership”.

In a previous interview with The Hindu, Mr Baig claimed to have come from humble beginnings and that he started his political career working with the AIMIM’s Ibrahimbagh Primary Unit soon after coming in contact with the party. In 2004, he began to work for then Charminar legislator Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, who now serves as MLA from Yakutpura, as his driver and personal assistant.

Sources said that apart from the Rajendra Nagar constituency, he wields influence in several parts of the Old City.

