Aim to be job creators: AICTE Chairman at UoH 24th convocation 

Degrees are not just certificates, but keys to unlocking limitless possibilities. Students must continue their skilling journey and aim to become job creators and not settle as job seekers, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman T.G. Sitharam said on Tuesday (October 1).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sitharam was addressing students, their parents and faculty of the University of Hyderabad at the university’s 24th convocation ceremony held at Global Peace Auditorium, Brahma Kumaris-Shanti Sarovar here.

Congratulating the fresh graduates, and the university on its Golden Jubilee year, Mr. Sitharam while sharing the successes of AICTE, stressed the importance of upskilling in the face of rapidly advancing technologies like Artificial Intelligence and generative AI.

ADVERTISEMENT

“AICTE has moved from being a regulatory body to a transformative one, supporting innovation and research across the country. Through Institution’s Innovation Council, a collaboration for Higher Educational Institutions, for fostering a culture of innovation and start-up ecosystem, 6,600 startups and 18,000 patents were issued,” he said, and added that the goal was to make every graduate become an entrepreneur and participate in the country’s economy.

Governor and Chief Rector of the University Jishnu Dev Varma advised the students about striking a balance between academic excellence and social responsibility, and their potential to drive a positive change.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and former President APJ Abdul Kalam, he observed that education should ultimately produce empowered individuals for society.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Chancellor Justice L. Narasimha Reddy, the graduates are the torchbearers of the university’s legacy. He urged them to embrace entrepreneurship and contribute to India’s growing global influence. He conferred the Chancellor’s awards to five young faculty for their exceptional contribution to teaching and research.

According to Vice Chancellor B.J. Rao, UoH remained committed to progressive education. While the National Education Policy-2020 for undergraduates was being implemented since 2022, the same would be started for postgraduates this year onwards, he said.

Degrees were awarded to 1,746 students, including 236 PhD scholars, and 164 students were presented medals. Research output by faculty was reported to have risen from one paper to three papers, per year per person.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.