Aim for 100 seats by addressing discontent, KCR tells party leaders

April 27, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) founder-president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked party leaders to spend as much time as possible with people by being available to them everyday and taking up ‘palle nidra’ (making night halt in villages by spending time with people) extensively and counter misinformation being spread by the opposition parties ahead of elections.

In his opening remarks, according to party leaders, at the day-long foundation day event held at the party headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, here on Thursday he said two leaders each would have to take the responsibility of every constituency to ensure success. It was the first foundation day meeting of the party, since it was launched on April 27 in 2001 at Jala Drushyam with a single-point agenda of achieving statehood to Telangana region in the combined Andhra Pradesh, after its rise as BRS from TRS.

A total of 279 delegates were invited to the delegates meet/extended general body meeting being held instead of usual plenary due to untimely rains and scorching summer including Ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs, chairpersons of zilla parishads, DCCBs, DCMSs, State Corporations, state executive and district presidents of the party. On his arrival at the venue, Mr. Rao paid floral tributes to Telangana Thalli statue, bust of Telangana ideologue Prof. K. Jayashankar and hoisted the party flag on the premises.

He was understood to have exuded confidence that a victory in the next Assembly elections was not an issue and told the leaders to work towards winning 100 seats this time against 63 in 2014 and 88 in 2018, by addressing discontent among ranks even if it was on a small scale. He told them to publicise the good work being done by the government by improving their communication with people and preparing an action plan to be with people.

“Winning elections should not be by chance but should be by choice,” he was said to have told the delegates, adding that going to a well to fetch water only when feeling thirsty would not work in the present day politics. The party would take up production of films and advertisements to take BRS extensively into people and could even run a television channel, he hinted.

He told elected representatives of the party to identify unused government lands in villages so that survey numbers could be given to them and utilised for public need including construction of houses for/by the poor and to complete the exercise in the next 3-4 months. He also wanted them to educate farmers to complete harvesting of Rabi food crops before the arrival of untimely rains by advancing the season.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao also told the meeting that investments were flowing into the State due to transparency in the governance and performance of ministers and authorities.