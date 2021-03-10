AIIMS celebrates annual day

Women faculty members of AIIMS Bibinagar during the annual day celebrations.

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI

10 March 2021 21:52 IST

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Bibinagar celebrated its first annual day on Wednesday.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who virtually participated in the event as its chief guest, appreciated the efforts of the institute's stakeholders in shaping it.

Joined by the institute’s executive director Vikas Bhatia, she inaugurated ‘AIIMS Vatika’, a green campus theme park, and later released the institute’s magazine, Invictus, and Payanam, a coffee table book on the journey of AIIMS Bibinagar.

