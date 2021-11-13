AIMS building was not handed over with complete documents: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy said that the building that was constructed at Bibinagar for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) was not handed over to the authorities concerned with all relevant documents and hence the work was not progressing as expected.

Giving a clarification on the allegations made against him by Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao that buildings were already handed over to the authorities and the Union Minister might have checked before coming openly, Mr. Kishan Reddy said that Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, wrote to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on October 9, 2021, stating that the building was not properly handed over to the institute till date along with necessary statutory approvals and mandatory documents related to the structure such as building permit, fire NOC and environment clearance from pollution control board (PCB). In the letter the Union Secretary also pointed out that HITES, Executive Agency for AIMS, has informed that state pollution control board (SPCB) of Telangana has declined permission to the project owing to the non-availability of prior environment clearance for the existing building.

Releasing the letter, without mentioning the name of Mr. Harish Rao, the Union Minister said that he wanted to present facts to people instead of challenging anyone.

Referring to medial colleges issue, Mr. Kishan Reddy pointed out that the Centre had written to all states expressing its intention to start medical colleges attached with existing hospitals and sought proposals in a specific format. “The centre has written letters to states including Telangana on 30th August 2019 seeking proposals in specific format. When there was no response, another letter was written on December 3rd by the then union health minister Harshavardhan in this regard asking to submit proposals with detailed project reports (DPRs),” said Mr. Kishan Reddy and wanted to know how many proposals were sent from the state.

The Centre decided at recent Cabinet meeting to observe birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, November 15th as Janjatiya Gaurv Divas and a programme will be held at Madha Pradesh which would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informed the Union Minister stating that it was decided to honour those tribals who fought for the nation like Komuram Bheem and construct a museum at Hyderabad at an estimated cost of ₹8 crore.