AIIMS Bibinagar works under way

As the date for commencement of academic session for the first MBBS batch at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bibinagar campus is nearing, AIIMS Bhopal has issued a list of provisionally selected and wait-listed faculty for the Bibinagar campus. AIIMS Bhopal team is the mentor for establishing the AIIMS Bibinagar.

The provisionally selected and wait-listed faculty for the departments of Physiology, Biochemistry, Anatomy, Community and Family Medicine were notified by AIIMS Bhopal officials two days ago. Interview for posts of professor, associate professor and assistant professor was conducted on Friday and Saturday.

Officials of the Telangana Health department — Director of Medical Education K Ramesh Reddy and chief engineer at the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation Laxma Reddy —, who reviewed the works at Bibinagar AIIMS, said hostel for boys and girls, along with dining hall, was getting ready. Currently, a total of 50 MBBS seats are offered and the classes are tentatively scheduled to commence in the first week of August. Besides, work to establish Anatomy and Physiology, and Biochemistry departments was under progress.

When an AIIMS Bhopal team had held a meeting with officials of the Telangana Health department in May, a decision had been taken to make the premise ready to occupy by July 15.

The AIIMS is being constructed at the same site where the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) had an out-patient unit.

The institute’s departments and hostels would be in the same building.