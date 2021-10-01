Telangana

‘AIIMS Bibinagar will emerge as a hub for modern medicine’

Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya expressed confidence that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar, would emerge as a hub for modern medicine.

Mr. Dattareya, joined by Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, District Collector Pamela Satpathy and executives of AIIMS, on Friday inaugurated the Institute’s academic blocks.

The governor felicitated the AIIMS Bibinagar team led by executive director Dr. Vikas Bhatia for services during the COVID-19 crisis, and in the vaccination drive following it.


Oct 1, 2021

