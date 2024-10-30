GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIIMS-Bibinagar to boost tuberculosis care in Telangana with aerial aid

Published - October 30, 2024 12:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
A drone being prepared for its flight from AIIMS-Bibinagar to a nearby primary health centre during a live demonstration on Tuesday.

A drone being prepared for its flight from AIIMS-Bibinagar to a nearby primary health centre during a live demonstration on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bibinagar on Tuesday marked a step in healthcare accessibility with the launch of drone services for health outreach.

Around 2 p.m., patients and bystanders gathered outside the institute’s administration building to witness two drones, a smaller and a bigger unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), stationed on a synthetic mat featuring a QR code. Operated by locally trained ‘Drone Didis’, these drones soon took flight towards the Kondamadugu Primary Health Centre (PHC), located about 10 kilometres from the institute.

Inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the initiative is part of a series of health projects designed to enhance access to essential services in remote and underserved areas. The drone services of AIIMS-Bibinagar in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district aim to streamline the transport of sputum samples from PHCs in remote areas to district tuberculosis (TB) units, with medicines delivered back to the PHCs on return flights. The project operates under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program and seeks to assess the feasibility of drones for transporting medical samples and drugs in tribal and hilly regions, where access to healthcare facilities can be challenging.

Since the pilot project commenced in February, the drone team has conducted 88 flights, 62 of which have been successful. Managed by TSAW Drone Private Limited, a Ministry of Civil Aviation-licensed agency, the operations rely on the support of Drone Didis, local women from self-help groups and frontline healthcare workers trained to facilitate drone use. The smaller drone has a payload capacity of three to eight kilograms, while the larger one can carry up to 15 kilograms, covering distances between 30 and 60 kilometres.

“This project represents a major advancement in healthcare innovation, providing critical support to tuberculosis patients in remote areas with limited healthcare infrastructure and high out-of-pocket expenses,” said Vikas Bhatia, executive director of AIIMS-Bibinagar.

During Tuesday’s demonstration, the two drones covered the 10-kilometre round-trip to Kondamadugu PHC in just five minutes, safely transporting medical samples inside a secure enclosure. Staff at the receiving PHC were pre-notified to promptly collect the samples, which were immediately processed for TB testing.

Sumit Aggarwal, in-charge of the ICMR Drone Unit, highlighted similar drone initiatives across India that have enhanced healthcare accessibility and affordability. The AIIMS drone team recognised the ASHA workers and Drone Didis who have played a crucial role in making the project a success.

Published - October 30, 2024 12:04 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.