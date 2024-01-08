AIIMS-Bibinagar, NIT-Warangal sign MoU for knowledge exchange

January 08, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Towards synergy between medical and engineering disciplines, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-Bibinagar) and National Institute of Technology (NIT-Warangal) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a collaborative partnership.

The MoU paves the way for an interchange of knowledge, resources and expertise between the two prestigious institutions.

The collaboration will enable cross-disciplinary learning opportunities, joint seminars, workshops and academic exchange programs, fostering an environment of intellectual growth and innovation. The agreement encompasses a broad spectrum of academic and research initiatives, aiming to harness the collective potential of AIIMS-Bibinagar and NIT-Warangal.

As part of the MoU, there is also a proposal to establish a Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence.

