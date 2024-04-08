GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIIMS-Bibinagar marks foundation day

April 08, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The foundation day of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-Bibinagar) was celebrated on Monday.

Distinguished personalities from medical and other fields attended the event, which saw the release of two disaster-management books titled Jeevan Dayani and Emergency Preparedness.

Executive director Vikas Bhatia presented an overview of the progress achieved by AIIMS-Bibinagar, underscoring its commitment to excellence in healthcare.

Eminent speakers delivered keynote addresses, addressing a wide array of topics, from the future landscape of medical education to cutting-edge advancements in healthcare technology.

Yogesh Chawla, a professor, stressed the importance of fostering innovation and interdisciplinary collaborations in medical research.

Executive director of AIIMS-Rishikesh Meenu Singh underscored the significance of framing research questions based on the hierarchy of evidence-based medicine.

Director of Indian Institute of Public Health-Hyderabad G.V.S. Murthy advocated the integration of translational research and education to address disability-related challenges comprehensively.

The event also served as a platform to recognise the notable achievements and contributions of faculty members, students and alumni. Prizes and certificates were distributed to honour their endeavours in furthering the institution’s mission.

