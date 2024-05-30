AIIMS Bibinagar launches week-long health camp

In recognition of World Hypertension Day 2024, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar, organised a health camp on Wednesday. Outreach efforts kicked off in Puttagudam village through a mobile medical unit and at the Cheekatimamidi Sub-Centre, which is an extension of RHTC Bommalaramaram. The initiative was designed to offer hypertension screening, raise awareness, provide management strategies, and offer lifestyle modification advice. Running for a week, the campaign targets both AIIMS Bibinagar staff and local community members. On its first day, the camp screened 160 Group B and C employees at AIIMS Bibinagar, while medical teams reached 20 participants in Puttagudam and 30 in Cheekatimamidi.

