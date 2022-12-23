AIIMS Bibinagar got just ₹31.71 crore in four years while AIIMS Mangalagiri got ₹1,288.99 crore: Uttam

December 23, 2022 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar has received just ₹31.71 crore out of the ₹1,028 crore sanctioned for the project in the last four years, Nalgonda Member of Parliament N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

Quoting figures provided by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Parliament, he said the project was to be completed by September 2022 and later extended to January 2025, but now the Centre is silent on the deadline. He said that the statistics provided by the Union Minister clearly show that there has been no progress in the last four years and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was also responsible for not putting any pressure on the Centre.

Mr. Reddy said the statistics clearly show that the BJP government has spent only ₹8.93 crore in the last two years while extending the deadline by three years. This is a huge injustice with Telangana. He said no measures were taken to fill the positions and out of 183 faculty posts, 94 were vacant. Similarly, as many as 784 non-faculty posts out of sanctioned 971 were vacant. He said the BJP government had released ₹1,288.99 crore out of the allocated ₹1,618 crore for the establishment of AIIMS at Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh but had spent only ₹31.71 crore for AIIMS in Telangana.

Mr. Reddy said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao remained silent on this discrimination all these years as the TRS was an ally of the BJP for almost seven years before enacting the drama of being a rival.