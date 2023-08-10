AIG to have Health Psychology Department, the first one in a hospital in the country

August 10, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

AIG Hospitals will very soon start a Department of Health Psychology to bring the much-needed shift from biomedical to biopsychosocial approach to health, said Dr. Nageswar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals.

“This would take care of not only the psychological aspects of patients associated with physical illness, the distress of family members, health communication between the doctor and patients as well as the burnout syndrome of health care professionals in the hospital,” he said.

Dr. Reddy was speaking after releasing the book ‘Health Psychology: Contributions to the Indian Health System’ at the University of Hyderabad.

The book is edited by Prof. Meena Hariharan, Dr. Meera Padhy and Dr. Usha Chivukula of the Centre for Health Psychology, University of Hyderabad.

Dr. Reddy emphasised the need for integrating Health Psychology with the diagnostic, treatment process and also in strengthening public health. He also referred to the significance of doctor-patient communication in the health care system and highlighted the phenomenon of ICU trauma and the role of Health Psychologists in handling it.

Prof. Meena Hariharan while welcoming the announcement said that AIG Hospitals will be the first in the country to bring this unique landmark change in the approach to health.

Prof. B. J. Rao, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad emphasised the need for many such books. Dr. Ravikumar Saxena, Medical Oncologist; Dr. Sylvia Fernandez Rao, Deputy Director, NIN and Prof. Gyanmudra, TISS gave an elaborate review of the book.

Routledge, a Taylor & Francis group of publications brought a global edition and Asia Pacific edition of the book. The book has articles by scholars and faculty from various Central Universities IITs and Health Psychologists from the IT sector. The book emphasises on holistic approach to health, a shift from focus on the disease to focus on the patient, from treatment to healing.

