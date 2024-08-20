GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad’s AIG Hospital chairman appointed member of National Task Force on safety of doctors

Updated - August 20, 2024 12:58 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 12:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, chairman of AIG Hospitals. File

Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, chairman of AIG Hospitals. File | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy, chairman of the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospital located in Hyderabad, has been appointed as one of the seven members of a National Task Force established to recommend safety protocols for senior and junior doctors across the country.

The formation of the task force was announced by Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) during a Supreme Court hearing concerning the suo moto case of the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College Hospital in Kolkata.

Do doctors need a Central protection Act?

The Task Force

The task force comprises several prominent figures in the medical field, including Vice Admiral Arti Sarian, Director General of Medical Services (Indian Navy); Dr. M. Srinivas, director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi; Dr. Pratima Murthy, director of NIMHANS Bangalore; Dr. Goverdhan Dutt Puri, executive director of AIIMS Jodhpur; Dr. Sowmitra Rawat, managing member of Sri Ganga Ram Hospital; and Dr. Anita Saxena, vice-chancellor of Pandit B.D. Sharma University of Health Sciences.

