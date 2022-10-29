Aid withdrawn, Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College for Women tells students to shell out fee

The institution has a rich legacy of imparting technical education to women students from deprived economic backgrounds

It was a pyrrhic victory for the students of the Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College for Women (KNPW), when, several agitations and a favourable court verdict later, the government has withdrawn aid to the college, permitting the latter to convert all courses to self-finance mode.

Secretary of the college called for a meeting with the parents of the institution’s students and informed them that the courses are being converted to self-finance mode, and that they will have to shell out over ₹15,000 as annual fee for the courses.

Students and alumni of the college, supported by civil society organisations, launched an agitation last year, against closure of four aided diploma courses by the college, and convert three more to self-finance mode, citing lack of funding.

Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Garment Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture were the streams to be shut down, while Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communications, and Chemical and Material Engineering were to be converted to self-finance mode.

Social activist Shanta Sinha approached the High Court seeking directions to the government to extend financial, technical and other support to the institution with a rich legacy of imparting technical education to women students from deprived economic backgrounds. The court, in its order in April this year, directed the government to “take an appropriate decision in the matter sympathetically”.

However, an order was issued by the government recently, informing about discontinuation of grants in aid for all the seven courses, and allowing the management of the institution to convert all the courses to self-finance mode.

“Parents have been asked to either pay the fee, or seek transfer to another institution from a list of government colleges provided by the management. Those eligible for fee reimbursement scheme were asked to pay ₹4,000 up front so that the faculty salaries may be paid, which will be refunded after the reimbursement amount comes from the government,” shared Anusha Gali, an alumna of the institution who had been active in organising the student agitation last year.

“We sought admission here thinking that the college had great legacy, and is monitored by the government. At the time of admission, the courses were still aided, and we paid nominal fee. Now, they are asking us to pay the full fee, which is not a fair practice. Majority of us parents are not satisfied with the decision, whether covered by fee reimbursement or not,” said Mirza Majid Baig, a parent who attended the meeting.

Dheeraj Jaiswal, secretary, KNPW, said the institution has been sympathetic to the students, and offering maximum support to them. However, due to stoppage of government aid, the college is forced to collect fee to run the courses.