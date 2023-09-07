AICC top leaders pacify a sulking Komatireddy

September 07, 2023 04:32 am | Updated 04:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress faced a roadblock in the form of Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy staying away from the ongoing screening of applicants for the Assembly elections.

Mr.Venkata Reddy did not meet the Screening Committee members in the past three days to make his displeasure clear about the party high command ignoring him, and giving preference to his juniors in the Congress. Apparently, he was peeved that he was considered neither for the Congress Working Committee nor the National Election Committee even as those junior to him in politics got an opportunity.

Sources close to Mr.Venkata Reddy told The Hindu that he felt humiliated as there was no place for him after Nalgonda MP N.Uttam Kumar Reddy was made a member of the National Election Committee, which is almost equivalent to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) when it comes to selection of candidates ahead the elections.

He was also allegedly upset that leaders much junior to him like Vamshichand Reddy was made AICC Secretary (Organisation) and also a member of the CWC as an invitee. Similarly, Damodar Rajnarsimha also found a place in the CWC. “I have been a five-time MLA and MP and also a Minister who resigned for the cause of Telangana. How can I be ignored,” was his question.

Realising the damage Mr.Venkata Reddy’s misery could cause to the party, AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar on the directions of the AICC leadership, met him at his residence to pacify him. He also made Mr.Reddy speak with AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C.Venugopal, who invited him over for a personal interaction on Wednesday evening.

Later, AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare along with Mr. Sampath Kumar visited Mr.Venkata Reddy to assuage his hurt feelings and assure that the party respected his seniority and commitment.

Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka said Mr.Venkata Reddy was neither sulking nor displeased. “He is our star campaigner and his services are important to the party,” he said.

