AICC secretary Rahul to visit Sircilla

Energized with the recent visit of All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Rahul Gandhi in ‘Rytu Sangharhana Sabha’ at Warangal and his interaction with party leaders, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is planning to bring him again to the State.

This time the visit will be to the Sircilla constituency in Rajanna-Sircilla district being represented by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Information Technology and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

The aim is to target the top boss of the TRS at his own turf there by sending a strong message to the party cadre as well as the public that the Congress is ready to take on the ruling party head on at its strongholds without any hesitation.

This was disclosed by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy while speaking to a new channel in New Delhi.

“We have our own strategy to go the to people. Rahul Gandhi ji recently visited Warangal where we made Rytu Declaration. We are going to make Students and Unemployed declaration shortly. This will be held at Sircilla, from where Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s son and Minister K.T. Rama Rao has been representing. Every one in KCR’s family got the jobs but the case is not such with others. To question this, we are going to organise the programme at Sircilla,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy.

The TPCC president, who has been in New Delhi for the past few days, on Monday got a TRS mayor and two corporators admitted into the party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.