AICC president Kharge to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 31, 2022 18:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. | Photo Credit: -

ADVERTISEMENT

After getting elected as the president of All India Congress Committee (AICC), Mallikarjun Kharge will be visiting Hyderabad on Tuesday. He would participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi which would be entering the city. In addition to walking with Mr. Gandhi, the AICC president would participate in the public meeting that would be held at Necklace Road.

Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Shamshabad at 9 a.m. and then reach Legend Palace at Tadbund at 10.30 a.m. via Aramgarh.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

At 4 p.m. it would start from Puranapool go via Hussaini Alam and Lad Bazar to reach Charminar at 4.30 p.m. Mr. Gandhi would hoist the national flag at the memorial of Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra. Then yatra would proceed to Necklace Road via Gulzar Houz, Madina, Nayapul, Osmangunj, Mozamjahi Market, Gandhi Bhavan, Nampally, Public Gardens, Assembly, AG Office and NTR Garden.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app