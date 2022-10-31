AICC president Kharge to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad

After getting elected as the president of All India Congress Committee (AICC), Mallikarjun Kharge will be visiting Hyderabad on Tuesday. He would participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi which would be entering the city. In addition to walking with Mr. Gandhi, the AICC president would participate in the public meeting that would be held at Necklace Road.

Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Shamshabad at 9 a.m. and then reach Legend Palace at Tadbund at 10.30 a.m. via Aramgarh.

At 4 p.m. it would start from Puranapool go via Hussaini Alam and Lad Bazar to reach Charminar at 4.30 p.m. Mr. Gandhi would hoist the national flag at the memorial of Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra. Then yatra would proceed to Necklace Road via Gulzar Houz, Madina, Nayapul, Osmangunj, Mozamjahi Market, Gandhi Bhavan, Nampally, Public Gardens, Assembly, AG Office and NTR Garden.