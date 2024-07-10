AICC panel to meet winners and losers of LS polls today

The fact-finding panel, constituted by the AICC to assess the ‘poor’ performance of the party in the Lok Sabha elections, has invited elected MPs and defeated candidates for a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday.

The panel comprising P.J. Kurien, Rakibul Hussain and Pargat Singh arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday night.

According to a top TPCC functionary, the AICC committee will first meet the eight defeated candidates and take their individual feedback. Later in the day, they will interact with successful party candidates.

The committee is expected to interact with the parliamentary in-charges, many of whom were Ministers, MLAs and DCC chiefs. They might speak to a couple of senior TPCC office-bearers and take their feedback.

The Congress had won eight seats in the Lok Sabha elections held in May this year. BJP too shared eight seats and the MIM got one. BRS drew a blank in this poll.

The Congress high command was hoping to cross the double digit mark in the elections but ended up in single digit.

The party was confident of winning the Mahabubnagar seat too where AICC secretary Ch. Vamshichand Reddy was pitted against BJP nominee and party’s national vice-president D.K. Aruna.

He lost the election by 5,000 votes. The defeat came as an embarrassment for the Congress and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy as it happens to be his native district.

So was the case with Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat from where Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy had contested against Danam Nagender, the sitting BRS MLA, who had switched over to the Congress. Party circles had maintained that if the leaders had worked hard, Congress candidate would have scraped through.

In the meantime, former RS member V. Hanumantha Rao said at a press conference on Wednesday that the panel should also take the report from poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu, who had personally overseen the election strategy in Telangana.