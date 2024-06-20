AICC forms panels to assess poor performance in LS polls

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has constituted fact-finding committees to assess the poor performance of the Congress in nine States, including Telangana, with immediate effect.

In a release signed by party general secretary K.C. Venugopal, the fact-finding panels have been asked to assess the poor performance in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

In what could be an embarrassment for the Telangana Congress leaders including Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the AICC fact-finding committee for the State has P.J. Kurien, Rakibul Hussain and Pargat Singh as members.

The ruling Congress party was hopeful of winning more than 10 LS seats but ended up sharing honours with the BJP, getting eight seats each. The stunning performance of the BJP and the BRS drawing a blank came as a surprise. The BJP improved its tally from four to eight while Congress too secured eight seats compared to three in the 2019 elections. It was a huge loss of face for the BRS, which lost all the seats including deposits in several constituencies.

The defeat of the Congress candidate from Mahabubnagar Challa Vamshichand Reddy in the hands of the BJP nominee D.K. Aruna came as a shock to the party. Mahabubnagar happens to be the home district of the Chief Minister and the debacle caused embarrassment not only to the Congress but also to Mr. Revanth Reddy himself. The loss in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, which was represented by the Chief Minister from 2019 to 2024 too did not go down well with the high command.

Party sources said they were confident of winning the Mahabubnagar seat but were surprised by the outcome. Leaders maintained that lack of experience of the three newly elected MLAs from the segments falling under the Mahabubnagar parliamentary constituency and the grassroots level relationship maintained by the BJP candidate Ms. Aruna was among the cause for the setback.

Sources maintained that had the party worked a little harder, it could have wrested the Secunderabad seat too. The margin of win of Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy was below 50,000 and party leaders noted that the party nominee Danam Nagender could have pulled it off with little more efforts.

