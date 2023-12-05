AIC T-Hub unveils spacetech incubation programme for startups

December 05, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The AIC T-Hub Foundation, in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), has launched a spacetech incubation programme for startups to encourage innovation and fuel growth in the nascent landscape.

Ten spacetech firms, from across the country, will be selected and supported under the programme by way of access to a spectrum of resources, grants, venture capitalists, cutting-edge engineering laboratories, global mentors, industry experts, service providers and spacetech entrepreneurs, T-Hub said in a release.

The programme will feature the active involvement of founders from leading space companies such as Skyroot and Dhruva Space, the technology startup incubator said, listing the names of six startups that have been selected.

Additionally, strategic partnerships with key players in the spacetech ecosystem such as space agencies, investment bodies and corporate companies form part of the programme.

“The launch of our spacetech programme marks a significant step towards building a thriving and collaborative environment for startups in this transformative industry. It is designed to empower the startups by providing a robust ecosystem with unparalleled access to essential resources,” T-Hub CEO M. Srinivas Rao said.

“We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration holds and the transformative impact it can have on shaping the future of the space industry in India,” AIC T-Hub Foundation CEO Rajesh Adla said.

