AIC T-Hub Foundation selects 16 startups

May 13, 2022 00:18 IST

A total of 16 startups have been selected for the sustainability cohort of the AIC T-Hub Foundation programme.

The programme is designed to help entrepreneurs navigate challenges of scaling a sustainable startup through expert-led workshops, specialised mentorship market access and investor and industry connect, T-Hub said, announcing selecting of the startups on Wednesday.

It is a three-month-long intense hybrid cohort-based programme and the selected technology startups are working in the areas of agricultural sustainability, solid waste and recycling, environmental sustainability, and sustainable lifestyle space. The 16 startups, selected based on their technological innovation, go-to-market readiness, scalability and team composition are: Jivoule Biofuels, Autostudio, Eunoia Innovations, Animal ICU, ELAI Agritech, EcoOrbit Solutions, Elemantra Enterprises, Himalayan Hemp Org, Blueleaves Farms, Sup-Eco App, Onelements, Happily Ever, Ngage, Neerovel Innovations, Period Health Care and Waste Care.

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) of NITI Aayog partnered T-Hub last year to set up AIC T-Hub Foundation and launched two cohorts focused on healthcare and mobility.

“The strong support of AIM will enable us to continue accelerating innovative businesses across the country and grow a supportive network that can tackle sustainability,” T-Hub CEO M. Srinivasa Rao said.