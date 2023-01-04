ADVERTISEMENT

AIC-CCMB’s ‘Gran Tourismo’ for promoting student innovations

January 04, 2023 05:25 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Atal Incubation Centre - CCMB, the startup incubator of Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology flagged off their innovation yatra — Gran Tourismo (Grand Tour) of Telangana at the campus by acting director Manjula Reddy here on Tuesday.

The tour is for catalysing student innovations to drive the country’s bio-economy and will visit colleges in Warangal and Siddipet districts between January 4 and 6 to promote entrepreneurship especially among those studying biotechnology, pharmacy, biology, and other streams.

“We believe innovation should not be confined by geography, or the lack of resources. Through this innovation yatra, we aim to promote innovators and entrepreneurs in the life sciences sector, engage with them in meaningful ways and provide them with a platform for their inventions,” said CEO AIC-CCMB Madhusudana Rao.

Students will be offered pre-incubation incentives, expert guidance, and even funding for their start-up. “In the long run, we hope to strengthen the entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem in every corner of Telangana,” he said.

“AIC-CCMB is doing a commendable job in making the young PhD students of CCMB into successful innovators. This programme is a great initiative and we hope it will be successful in making future innovators from this part of the country,” said Dr. Manjula Reddy.

The AIC has a number of programmes like student innovation programmes, entrepreneur-in-residence and social innovation specifically directed at students. Gran Tourismo will make stops at SR Engineering University and National Institute of Technology, Warangal; Surabhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Siddipet; B.V. Raju Institute of Technology, Narsapur and MLR Institute of Technology, Dundigal, Hyderabad, said a press release.

