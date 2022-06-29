AIC-CCMB invites applicants for ‘Ideathon’

To select best ideas to incubate under Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs Scheme

Atal Incubation Centre-CCMB (AIC-CCMB) is organising an ‘Ideathon’ to select best ideas to incubate under Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs Scheme (TIDE 2.0), supported by MeitY Start-up Hub (MSH), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The institute is inviting applications from individuals and companies aiming to address challenges in life sciences and healthcare and has extended the dateline to July 15. Any B. Tech, BE, MBBS, MSc, MS, M. Tech, M Phil, MD and PhD from fields of IT, Life Sciences, business, engineering, medicine and human biology (open only to Indian citizens) and even undergraduates can apply. For details, log on to https://aic.ccmb.res.in/tide-2-0/

Potential areas of work: AI leading to precision medicine, medical imaging for diagnosis and clinical assistance, high-performance medicine propelled by data analytics, computer vision for augmented medicine, leveraging bioinformatics, NLP & genomic sequencing to diagnose diseases and strengthen personalised medicine, IoT models for organ on chip, smart wearables, IoT based medical devices and diagnostics, robotic solutions for prosthetics, ICT-based innovations to tackle COVID challenges, and animal healthcare, among others.

All the proposals would be considered by a Management Committee (MC) constituted by AIC-CCMB and those approved would be allowed access to the facility to undertake project work on the agreed terms and conditions for development of innovative products and processes.

Following are the programmes: Entrepreneur in Residence (EiR) is awarded to four individuals/ start-up with an innovative idea. The seed fund is up to ₹4 lakh each over a period of one year to convert the idea to Proof of Concept (PoC). The immersion programme at AIC-CCMB with grant-in-aid awarded four start-ups with a PoC. The fund is upto ₹7 lakh each over a period of one year.

Other benefits of the programme are an investment up to a maximum of ₹40 lakh for product development and market outreach. Holistic mentorship programme with domain experts in AIC-CCMB, CCMB and other MNCs, access to wet lab facility at AIC-CCMB, workshops on IPR, regulatory, business induction, access to high-end analytical services at CCMB at research rates, networking avenues with VC/Investors and robust corporate-start-up business connect platforms.

For further details, contact Ashish Perukari TIDE 2.0 - ashishperukari@ccmb.res.in / 040-26195629.