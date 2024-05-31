AIC-CCMB and HDFC Bank grant ₹47 lakh to three biotechnology startups

Atal Incubation Centre-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (AIC-CCMB) and HDFC Bank have announced the recipients of their latest grant of ₹47 lakh for the year — startups Biodimension, Phyx44 and Cellverse.

The grant, instituted under ‘HDFC Parivartan’, is for up-and-coming firms poised to catalyse biotechnology research and likely to have an impact on human health and environmental sustainability, said AIC-CCMB CEO N. Madhusudhana Rao on Thursday.

“Four years ago, we established the Centre for Predictive Human Model Systems in collaboration with Humane Society International/India with a mission to revolutionise drug discovery, advance personalised therapy and shatter traditional treatment paradigms. Today, we have completed a full circle and extend our gratitude to HDFC Bank for their steadfast support and belief in our vision,” he said.

Predictive human models entail developing human-centric laboratory tools to study health and disease mechanisms.

The first awardee, Biodimension, specialises in tissue engineering and offers bio-fabricated human tissues such as those of skin and vagina as ethical and efficient alternatives for drug screening.

The second awardee, Cellverse, seeks to redefine cancer research by harnessing the power of 3D bioprinting to create novel and human cancer-on-a-chip and models. In tandem, the scaled production of alternative proteins presents a promising avenue for reducing humanity’s reliance on animal husbandry.

The third awardee, Phyx44, seeks to create nature identical dairy alternatives through microbial fermentation leaving a zero carbon footprint.

Collectively, these startups demonstrate potential for advancing scientific research and technology, while addressing ethical concerns surrounding animal testing and farming, said Mr. Rao.

“AIC-CCMB has chosen to embrace two sunrise biotechnologies: predictive human models and alternative proteins. These milieus offer unparalleled innovation and immense promise benefiting millions of Indian lives,” said HDFC assistant vice-president Niranjan Demanna.

Over the next 12 months, the startups will receive financial support, mentorship and networking opportunities from AIC-CCMB and HDFC Bank, enabling them to accelerate the development and deployment of their pioneering technologies, he added.