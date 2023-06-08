AI conversational bot developed by Hyderabad student enters Harvard World Record

June 08, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Devaraju Vamsi Krishnam Raju, second-year student of CSE (AI & ML), at GITAM School of Technology, Hyderabad, has been recognised by the Harvard World Records, London, for his work on an AI conversational bot, named ‘Adhvika’.

“The Adhvika AI Conversational Bot is a remarkable innovation that leverages cutting-edge technology to facilitate natural and engaging conversations. It is a groundbreaking voice assistant equipped with its own advanced language model, designed to revolutionise the way we manage our tasks and boost our productivity. With extensive capabilities, Adhvika seamlessly integrates into our daily routine to simplify various tasks and enhance efficiency,” said Mr. Vamsi

From composing and sending emails to setting reminders and managing task schedules, Adhvika will be a trusted companion. “Say goodbye to manual typing and let Adhvika take care of drafting emails with impeccable precision, allowing you to focus on the content and ensure effective communication. Whether it’s a Word document or a PDF, simply dictate our thoughts, and Adhvika will transform them into well-structured and professionally formatted files...,” he explained. Moreover, Adhvika continuously learns from our interactions, understanding our unique writing style, vocabulary, and preferences over time.