GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AI Chandamama Kathalu released

January 20, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

To bring back the moral and ethical values embedded in Chandamama Kathalu, an NGO named Swecha has released ‘AI Chandamama Kathalu’, said to be a first-of-its-kind AI built for storytelling.

Launching the AI, Shobu Yarlagadda, founder of Arka Media Works, lauded thousands of people who took part in this initiative, charting a path towards Telugu AI.

Co-founder of Ozonetel Chaitanya, founder of Swecha Kiran Chandra and IIT-Madras professor Gaurav Raina formulated the idea to build an AI solution for stories.

Chandamama Kathalu were chosen as the source for data due to the moral values they instilled among children for generations. The stories, available in scanned PDFs, were digitised first. Through the Swecha community, over 10,000 students and faculty members from 30 engineering colleges helped proofread the Telugu text digitalised from old magazines. A total of 40,000 stories were converted this way.

This dataset has been released to the public and is available on the internet for anyone to download and improve upon.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.