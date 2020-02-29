‘AI can simulate information process of man’s thinking’

SANGAREDDY

“The emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has led to applications that are now having a profound impact on our lives. It can simulate the information process of human consciousness and thinking. AI is not human intelligence, but it can be like human thinking, and it may exceed human intelligence,” said associate professor of Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H), Amit Acharya.

He was the chief guest and keynote speaker at the two-day “AI-IoT Conclave” at the School of Technology in GITAM on Friday.

Prof. Amit Acharya said that the theory and technology of AI have become more mature and the application fields have been expanding.

“It is conceivable that the technological products brought about by AI in future will be the ‘container’ of human wisdom,” he explained.

He mainly focused on VLSI for AI and IoT. He described many of his research works in this area like healthcare and missile technology.

Chief Executive Officer and founder, FishEyeBox, Pinaki Laskar and CEO and founder, SmartBridge, Amarendar Katakam, and others participated in the programme.