Ahead of Telugu States CMs’ meeting in Hyderabad, Telangana Deputy CM inspects Praja Bhavan

Updated - July 03, 2024 03:15 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 03:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari inspects Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on July 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Three-days ahead of the meeting of the two Telugu States Chief Ministers in Hyderabad on July 6, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka checked the arrangements being made at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad. He was accompanied by Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and other officials. The meeting would take place at the Praja Bhavan.

A few days ago, Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu wrote to  his counterpart in Telangana A. Revanth Reddy proposing a meeting to discuss issues related to bifurcation. Responding positively to it, the Telangana CM said that it was imperative to resolve the pending issues.  

