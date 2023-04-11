Ahead of SC hearing, Telangana Governor clears three pending bills

April 11, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - HYDERABAD/NEW DELHI

Hours before the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear a petition filed by the Telangana Government against Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for creating a “constitutional impasse” by refusing to act on several Bills passed by the State Legislature, assent for three Bills were given.

According to highly placed sources, the Governor’s office sent communication to the government giving update on the status of the pending Bills. This action apparently was keeping in view the Supreme Court hearing on the case filed by the Telangana government. While she gave assent to three Bills, two were referred to the President for consideration, three were under her active consideration and clarifications were sought on two others.

Official sources said in all 10 Bills were pending with the Governor’s office for over seven months and despite repeated reminders, the same had not be cleared. This prompted the Telangana government to approach the Supreme Court in March this year praying for relief. Government sources expressed their resentment that the Governor chose to give her assent to three Bills that were not significant but chose to reserve two key Bills — The University of Forestry Telangana Bill, 2022 (L.A. Bill No.9 of 2022) and The Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill, 2022 (L.A. Bill No.10 of 2022).

In the meantime, the Supreme Court on Monday was given a detailed account of the action taken by the Telangana Governor on the various Bills sent by the State government for her assent.

Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta shared a communication received by him in this regard from the Governor’s secretary on April 9, 2023.

On March 27, the court had asked Mr. Mehta to provide it with an updated position on the fate of these Bills. The petition filed by the State, represented by senior advocate Dushyant Dave, had blamed the Governor for creating a “constitutional impasse” by refusing to act on several Bills passed by the State Legislature. Mr. Dave had earlier submitted that the Bills were pending since September 14 last year, awaiting the assent of the Governor.

“In a parliamentary democracy, the Governor has no discretion to delay necessary assent as required on the Bills. Any refusal on the part of the Governor, including delay, will defeat parliamentary democracy and will of the people,” the State had said in its petition.

On Monday, the court recorded from the information shared with it by Mr. Mehta that Ms. Soundararajan has already assented to three pending Bills, including The Telangana Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (L.A. Bill No.11 of 2022); The Telangana Municipalities (Amendment Bill), 2023 (L.A. Bill No.3 of 2023); and The Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (L.A. Bill No.1 of 2023).

Two other Bills, The University of Forestry Telangana Bill, 2022 (L.A. Bill No.9 of 2022) and The Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill, 2022 (L.A. Bill No.10 of 2022), have been reserved by the Governor for “consideration and assent of the President”.

The court noted that three Bills — The Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (L.A. Bill No.12 of 2022); The Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (L.A. Bill No.7 of 2022) and The Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (L.A. Bill No.8 of 2022) — were under the ”active consideration” of the Governor.

The Governor’s office stated that certain clarifications were sought by the Governor from the State government with regard to Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill 2023 (LA Bill No 2 of 2023).

Finally, the Governor’s office stated that The Azamabad Industrial Area (Termination and Regulation of Leases) (Amendment) Bill 2022 (LA Bill No 6 of 2022 had “not submitted as yet by the Law Department to the Governor for consideration and assent”.

The court posted the case for further hearing on April 24.