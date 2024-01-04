ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of buzz about CAA, Owaisi says law is against Constitution

January 04, 2024 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Asaduddin Owaisi ANI | Photo Credit: ANI

Ahead of rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) likely being notified before the 2024 Parliamentary polls, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi reiterated that the Act is unconstitutional and implied that it should not be seen in isolation.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Mr. Owaisi said the CAA should be looked at in conjunction with the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens. “CAA is anti-constitutional. It is a law that has been made on the basis of religion. Please understand CAA must be understood and read with NPR and NRC, which will lay down conditions to prove your citizenship of the country,” he said.

Mr. Owaisi maintained that the law will do injustice to Muslims, and Dalits, in particular, and the poor of the country, irrespective of caste and religion, in general. He questioned why the Bharatiya Janata Party did not accept the Supreme Court-monitored NRC in Assam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US