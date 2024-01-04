GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ahead of buzz about CAA, Owaisi says law is against Constitution

January 04, 2024 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Asaduddin Owaisi ANI

Asaduddin Owaisi ANI | Photo Credit: ANI

Ahead of rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) likely being notified before the 2024 Parliamentary polls, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi reiterated that the Act is unconstitutional and implied that it should not be seen in isolation.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Mr. Owaisi said the CAA should be looked at in conjunction with the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens. “CAA is anti-constitutional. It is a law that has been made on the basis of religion. Please understand CAA must be understood and read with NPR and NRC, which will lay down conditions to prove your citizenship of the country,” he said.

Mr. Owaisi maintained that the law will do injustice to Muslims, and Dalits, in particular, and the poor of the country, irrespective of caste and religion, in general. He questioned why the Bharatiya Janata Party did not accept the Supreme Court-monitored NRC in Assam.

