Ahead of Assembly polls, AIMIM suspends its Gulbarga president

April 27, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Days before the Karnataka Assembly polls, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen suspended its Gulbarga district president Abdul Raheem, popularly known as Mirchi Seth.

Karwan legislator Kauser Mohiuddin issued a statement on Thursday confirming the decision.

“He was been removed from the AIMIM and he has no connection with the AIMIM. He is contesting from Gulbarga (North) constituency and he has no connection with our party,” Mr Mohiuddin said.

Party sources added that Mr Raheem chose to ignore the party’s decision which led to his removal. They also said that he chose to contest the election as an independent candidate and this has nothing to do with the party’s election strategy.

