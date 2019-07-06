Ahead of Amit Shah visit, bomb scare at Hyderabad airport

Hours before the arrival of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport witnessed high drama due to a bomb scare which turned out to be a hoax from a ‘drunk’ youngster who was depressed about his love failure.

Police said that said that K.V. Vishwanathan (24) working as sales executive in a private firm in Secunderabad, who was supposed to board the same aircraft, informed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel that he got information about a bomb being placed in two flights, belonging to IndiGo and TruJet.

Acting on the information, the security personnel sanitised the flights before declaring the threat a hoax and detained the man, who was later handed over to RGI Airport police of Cyberabad. A case under 'Suppression of Unlawful Act Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act' (SUAASCAA) has been registered against the accused and he was taken into custody.

Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy told The Hindu that the accused had a flight to Chennai at 8 a.m. and reached airport around 1.30 a.m. Since then he was consuming liquor at a bar inside the airport and around 6.30 a.m. he went to a smoking room. After coming out the man saw a CISF Officer and gave false information about the bomb, Mr. Reddy said.

“We have verified and found to be incorrect and all flights are running normally. Interrogation is going on,” he said.

Mr. Shah will reach Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon to launch BJP‘s national wide membership drive.