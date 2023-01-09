Agros Rythu Seva Kendras told to offer all farm services

January 09, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has suggested bringing all services allied to agriculture and rural development under one umbrella so that Agros Farmers’ Service Centres could offer all such services to farmers from single window.

Speaking at a workshop organised for ‘Rythu Seva Kendras’ by TS-Agros (Telangana State Agro Industries Development Corporation) on the campus of Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University here on Monday, the Minister asked the Agros Rythu Seva Kedras to extend services such as tilling, transplantation, sowing, weeding, spraying of pesticides, harvesting and others needed by the farminging community.

The farmhands should be provided an assurance that they would get wage employment through the ARSKs regularly during the agricultural seasons once they get enrolled with the kendras and such an organised service would also help farmers prevent their farm-related works from getting postponed. The centres would have an opportunity to provide wage employment to farmhands throughout the year.

Citing the example of motor-cab services aggregator Uber, the Minister noted that the innovative idea was providing car and bike services to people across the globe without any hassles. Several other services had come up based on the idea including the food delivery services, the Minister said adding that there was a need for such initivatives in the agriculture sector too.

The Minister suggested that scientists, software professionals and agri-based companies come up with new ideas and services that could help the farming community and agriculture sector. He asked the ARSKs to make available organic farm produce, particularly millets, to people who were suffering from health disorders due to the changing food consumption patterns.

He also asked the ARSKs not promote and sell poor-quality fertilizers and pesticides for the sake of higher commissions given by companies. He suggested that the centres provide quality agriculture, horticulture, dairy and other products to people as an allied activity.

Secretary (Agriculture) M. Raghunandan Rao, Chairman of TS-Agros T. Vijaysimha Reddy, Managing Director K. Ramulu, representatives of farm-related companies as also those from Hare Rama Hare Krishna Mission participated.