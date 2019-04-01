AgriGold vice-chairman dead

Hyderabad

Emmadi Sadasiva Varaprasad, vice-chairman of AgriGold Group of Companies died here on Monday afternoon.

One of the accused in inter-State multi-crore fraud by the AgriGold Group, 69-year-old Varaprasad, suddenly developed heart complications and collapsed near the exit of Secunderabad Railway Station around 1 p.m., Gopalapuram inspector M. Niranjan Reddy said.

Mr. Varaprasad arrived in the city on a train from Vijayawada to visit his relatives here. Eye witnesses told the police that Mr. Varaprasad was walking out of the station and suddenly collapsed. Soon, an ambulance was rushed to the spot and the paramedical staff declared him dead. Police reached the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy, which will be performed on Tuesday.

Based on the complaint lodged by victim’s son-in-law Lavanya Kumar, a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was registered.