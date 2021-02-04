‘Agriculture sector developed because of govt. initiatives’

NALGONDA

04 February 2021 22:22 IST

Ready for challenge talk with Jana Reddy, says Minister

Development of agriculture sector in Telangana was possible because of the several progressive measures taken by the government, Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy on Thursday.

He said the measures such as the farm input investment, ample irrigation, soil suitability, and minimum support prices for the produce, have all ensured expansion of the sector and profits for farmers.

An example of the results is Nalgonda district, which in recent years has been among the top paddy-producing districts in the State, he said. Mr. Jagadish Reddy along with District Collector Prashant J Patil spoke to farmers at an awareness-cum-training session on ‘Innovative Agriculture Practices’, at the recently-inaugurated Rythu Vedika at Thipparthy.

The Minister said high-profit farming with low investment must be the mantra, and farmers should opt for vegetable and fruit, and pulses cultivation, as against the traditional investment-intensive paddy and cotton crops. Mr. Patil also added that farmers, with the assistance of officials and experts at Rythu Vedikas, should learn about national and international market requirements, to understand and seize opportunities.

Later, speaking to media persons, Mr. Jagadish Reddy objected to Congress leader K. Jana Reddy’s earlier statements that no development was achieved under TRS regime.

“Let him decide the place and time, I am accepting his challenge to talk about the development achieved in Nalgonda. It is because of Congress party leaders, fluorosis which started in a small village in Munugode spread to the whole of the district. In TRS rule, we achieved Mission Bhagiratha to deliver safe drinking water to every house,” he said.