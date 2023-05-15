Agriculture needs to be accorded top priority: Union Agriculture Minister

May 15, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said there was a need to accord top priority on the farming sector in the country.

He said India, in the context of G20 Summit, focused on ‘One family One earth and One future.’ He reiterated that the farmers helped feed the entire globe. “Agriculture is the backbone of our country and it is the priority sector.”

The Centre supported the establishment of startups and training centres that focussed on strengthening Indian agricultural research. It also focussed on Krishi Vignana Kendras (KVK) and Extension Education Institute (EEIs) to develop master trainers in agriculture, said Mr. Tomar after inaugurating the Golden Jubilee Auditorium at the EEI in Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU) at Rajendranagar, along with State Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The auditorium was constructed by the Indian Council for Agriculture Research (ICAR) to train officials of agriculture and allies fields from South Indian states.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy said that with India having an agriculture-based economy, both the State and the Centre must focus on the sector. He said the State was able to complete the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), which would irrigate about 45 lakh acres. Similarly, about 46,000 tanks and kuntas were restored by the government. “In addition to providing round-the-clock power supply to farmers, we are also offering Rytu Bandhu and Rytu Beema schemes,” said Mr. Niranjan Reddy explaining the initiatives of the State government.

Later in the day, both Mr. Tomar and Mr. Niranjan Reddy reviewed the arrangements for the G20 meet, which would be held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) from June 15th to 17. G20 member countries will hold discussions on nutritional food security and climate change during the three-day meeting.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy said Telangana was selected for the subject related to agriculture as it was tops in the field, could follow crop change and used the latest technologies for its advantage.

Union agriculture secretary Manoj Ahuja, State additional DG Abhilash Bist, State agriculture secretary Raghunandan Rao and others participated in the review.