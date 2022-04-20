Telangana is a guide in that: Niranjan Reddy

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy said that agriculture is the future of the nation and Telangana has been guiding the nation in this aspect.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating three-day agri-expo at Acharya Jayashankar Agriculture University on Wednesday, Mr. Niranjan Reddy said that Telangana has progressed well in the last eight years and still there was a long way to go.

“We have constructed projects that would provide irrigation for about one crore acres. Similarly, we are the only one offering Rytu Bandhu to farmers and round the clock power supply. In the same way Rytu Beema is being implemented. Farming sector has 21 per cent share in the GSDP,” said Mr. Niranjan Reddy adding that the nation will move forward only when the villages and states progress.

“No major irrigation projects that could irrigate 5 lakh to 10 lakh acres were constructed anywhere in the state in the last eight years except in Telangana and Karantaka. Rulers should think about self sustainability and self sufficiency of states which can strengthen the nation. It was only our Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who had constructed major irrigation projects that could provide irrigation for one crore acres. The farmer in Telangana could offer food for the entire nation while the Centre is not coming forward,” commented Mr. Niranjan Reddy stating required attention was not paid towards farming activity in the nation.

The Minister has also stressed the need for bringing the technology to the doorstep of farmers.