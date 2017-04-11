Students withdraw stir

The students of the agriculture engineering college here withdrew their ongoing agitation on Monday with the assurance of local MLA Chinta Prabhakar. He has promised them to take their issue to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and get it addressed. The students had been demanding creation of 102 agriculture engineering posts, recruitment of agriculture engineering students in horticulture, recruitment as assistant executive engineers in irrigation and command area development and AGROs