Agriculture Dept. mulls new HR policy for PACS staff

The Agriculture Department is actively considering implementation of new human resources policy for employees in the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS).

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy directed the committee constituted for making recommendations on the new HR policy to submit its report at the earliest so that the recommendations could be taken to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for speedy implementation.

The Minister conducted a meeting with senior officials to discuss the problems faced by the PACS staff. He said the new HR policy would benefit over 2,500 employees working in 800 PACS.

There was no HR policy for these employees in the past as a result of which there were no promotions, as also job security. Irrespective of the concerns that were facing them, the staff had been effectively discharging their duties like procurement of food grain amid the pandemic.

The meet discussed the payment of honorarium to PACS presidents and it was decided to take the issues to the notice of the Chief Minister.