‘Agriculture alone can save the economy in case of any calamity’

January 12, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Agriculture alone would save the country’s economy in case of any calamity like another wave of COVID or a lockdown induced by it, as one could not lock down agriculture under any circumstances, Deputy Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) R.C. Agarwal said here on Thursday.

Speaking after inaugurating the three-day Agro Youth Summit organised by the Heartfulness Education Trust (HET) in association with ICAR at Kanha Shanti Vanam on the outskirts of the city, he said that the country has the potential to feed another 30 to 40 countries, if need be. He inaugurated the event along with Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’, Guide of Heartfulness Meditation Worldwide headquartered at Kanha Shanti Vanam.

Stating that agriculture is the backbone of the country, he suggested students pursuing education in the subject to focus on their inner strength and self-realisation that comes from meditation along with practical exposure in tissue culture lab, bio-charcoal projects, and hydroponics, for exploration.

Mr. Agarwal said students had shown a great change in their mindset after undergoing meditation. Students had developed a vision for agriculture and could understand Daaji’s vision of making the country self-sufficient. “We can easily meet the demands by growing more from less resources amid climate change, water pollution, and less land.

In his address, Daaji said, “Agriculture goes hand in hand with spirituality. Only a farmer can surrender to nature absolutely. They have to prayerfully wait for the right climatic conditions and nature”. He said that the summit coincides with National Youth Day, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Vice-chancellors, academicians and faculty members participated in the summit besides students. Director of Heartfulness campus Ramesh Krishnan and convenor of the summit Nivedita Shreyans also spoke.